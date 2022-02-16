Ticketmaster and Snapchat partner on event discovery

Snapchat users can 'match' with events they like via the Ticketmatcher Mini, a bite-sized third-party app embedded within the platform

Snapchat users can now discover live events in more than 20 countries, thanks to a new partnership with Ticketmaster.

The multimedia instant messaging app now features a first-of-its-kind Map Layer and Mini (a bite-sized third-party app) to help users discover events they might like.

The Ticketmatcher Mini will suggest upcoming shows based on a user’s preferences, allowing them to swipe left or right on events (mimicking popular dating apps).

Users are able to see whether their Snapchat friends have ‘matched’ with the same event and are then able to initiate a conversation through the camera. They can also invite friends, start a guest list and post directly to their story to express interest in the event.

Snapchatters will also be able to peruse upcoming events at venues nearby through a new Layer on Snap Map, a highly popular feature within Snapchat that reaches more than 250 million users each month.

“Working with Snap enables us to deeply engage a new generation of eventgoers”

To purchase tickets to a live event, Snapchatters will be transferred to checkout on Ticketmaster.

This is the first time Snapchat has integrated a partner to Snap Map through the new Layers technology, which superimposes all sorts of content or information about locations on the map.

“Ticketmaster builds partnerships and product solutions that put our clients’ live events in front of the most engaged, likely ticket buyers,” says Dan Armstrong, EVP of Distributed Commerce at Ticketmaster.

“Working with Snap enables us to deeply engage a new generation of eventgoers. Discovering a cool show on your Snap Map, and sharing it with your friends via the Ticketmatcher Mini, provides a whole new way for us to help artists, teams and venues connect with this important demographic.

“Live events are inherently social and with this partnership we are able to incorporate social connectivity from the very beginning of event discovery to purchase through the experience at the show or game.”

