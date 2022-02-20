The O2 closed until 25 February after storm damage

This week's scheduled two-night stand by Dave has been postponed but all other upcoming shows are expected to go ahead as planned

The O2 is set to remain closed until Friday (25 February) after its roof was damaged in one of the UK’s worst storms to hit the UK in decades.

Chart-topping rapper Dave’s scheduled two-night stand at the 20,000-cap London arena, set for 21-22 February, has been postponed but all other upcoming shows are currently expected to go ahead as planned, starting with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell on 25 February. Events at the 2,800-cap Indigo at The O2, situated within the Greenwich complex, are also due to resume on Friday.

An estimated 1,000 people were evacuated from the AEG-operated building last Friday (18 February) afternoon after Storm Eunice ripped a hole in its exterior tent fabric. Images and footage posted on social media highlighted the extent of the damage.

“The O2 prides itself on being a venue full of entertainment but following Friday’s storm, we’re not quite looking our best,” says a statement from the venue. “We want to continue to provide a safe and secure best-in-class experience for our visitors, so we have made the decision to remain closed until Friday 25 February to give us time to carry out some necessary works on our roof.

“If you have tickets for an upcoming show at the arena, rest assured that we are working hard to make our venue event ready and we’re almost there. For Dave ticket holders, an update on the rescheduled dates will be announced in the in the next 48 hours, please hold on to your tickets, as they will remain valid for the new shows.

“We’d like to thank everyone for all the support we have received. We can’t wait to welcome artists and guests back as soon as possible.”

London Fire Brigade was called to the “partial roof collapse” just before 1.30pm on Friday.

“Firefighters cordoned off the area to ensure no one was injured by any further falling debris,” said station commander Chris Kamara. “There has been no actual collapse or structural damage to the building, but due to the nature of the canvas material which covers The O2, it has come loose in high winds and looks quite dramatic.”

Three people died across the UK during Storm Eunice and more than 75,000 homes still have no power. Another storm – named Franklin – is forecast to hit the UK imminently, although wind gusts from Storm Franklin are expected to be lower than Eunice which triggered two red weather warnings.

“Following the significant impacts of Storm Eunice on Friday, Storm Franklin will bring further high winds for many late on Sunday and into Monday, although not on the same scale as Eunice,” says Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page.

