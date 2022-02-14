The Lumineers announce ‘climate-positive’ world tour

The folk-rock band is partnering with environmental non-profit Reverb to reduce their environmental footprint on the Brightside World Tour

The Lumineers are partnering with environmental non-profit Reverb to embark on another ‘climate-positive’ tour.

The band’s 60-date Brightside World Tour is due to kick off at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK, on 24 February and conclude at Sound on Sound music festival in Bridgeport in Connecticut, US, on 25 September.

Once again, the American folk-rock band is committing to a comprehensive climate action programme via REVERB’s Music Climate Revolution campaign, with aims to reduce their environmental footprint whilst on the road.

The tour will also see the band commit to eliminating more greenhouse gas pollutions than they emit by supporting projects that directly eliminate greenhouse gases.

Founded in 2004, Reverb helps to limit the carbon footprint of tours and educate those within the live touring industry on their consumption habits so that they can make a difference.

The company has ‘greened’ concerts for the likes of The 1975, P!nk, John Mayer, Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5 and Fleetwood Mac. Future clients include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Tame Impala.

The Lumineers previously teamed up with Reverb for their 2020 North American Tour.

The Brightside World Tour is due to visit arenas including the O2 (cap. 21,000) in London, UK, the Wizink Center (16,000) in Madrid, Spain, the MGM Grand Garden Arena (16,800) in Las Vegas, US, and the Crypto.com arena (20,000) in Los Angeles, US.

Special guests throughout the tour will include Caamp, Gregory Alan Isakov, Daniel Rodriguez and James Bay.

The Lumineers managed to get out onto the road for more than 20 shows before the pandemic shut the entire live industry down in 2020. Their run saw stops in Louisville, Toronto, Nashville, Indianapolis, Brooklyn, NY, Detroit and more.

The Lumineers are represented by Joe Atamian at Wasserman Music in North America, Alex Bruford at ATC Live in Asia, South Africa and Europe and Henning Ahrens and Christopher Austerman at All Artists Agency in Germany.

