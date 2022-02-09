Steve Strange wins posthumous honour at Pollstar Awards

The late Steve Strange was honoured at last night’s annual Pollstar Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom in Los Angeles.
The legendary booking agent and X-ray Touring co-founder, who passed away in September 2021, posthumously won International Booking Agent of the Year.
In what Pollstar dubbed the most emotional moment of the night, manager Andy Gould paid tribute to the late agent, bringing a cardboard cutout of Strange onstage with him.
“This guy wasn’t just my friend, he was all of our friends; he wasn’t my agent, he was kind of all of our agent,” Gould said. “I miss him so fucking much, I really do. And I think I speak for everyone in the room: We need more Steve Stranges.”
A number of other international execs and venues also scooped awards at the 33rd annual ceremony, including Barrie Marshall (Marshall Arts) who took home International Promoter of the Year – not for the first time.
London’s Royal Albert Hall, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2021, was honoured not once but twice with the Milestone Award and International Venue of the Year.
Elsewhere, Harry Styles was presented with the Major Tour of the Year award for his ‘Love on Tour’ arena run. Styles’ manager Jeffrey Azoff of Full Stop Management also received recognition in the Personal Manager of the Year category.
Other award-winning executives include Amy Corbin of C3 Presents (Talent Buyer of the Year), Bob Roux of Live Nation (Bill Graham Award/Promoter of the Year) and Dave Rowan of High Road Touring (Bobby Brooks Award/Agent of the Year).
CAA, meanwhile, won Booking Agency of the Year.
A full list of Pollstar Awards 2022 winners is below:
Major Tour of the Year: Harry Styles, Love on Tour
Best Rock Tour: Foo Fighters
Best Hip-Hop Tour: J. Cole, The Off-Season Tour
Best R&B Tour: Earth, Wind & Fire, Miraculous Supernatural Tour
Best Pop Tour: Maroon 5
Best Country Tour: Chris Stapleton, Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour
Best Latin Tour: Enrique Iglesias / Ricky Martin, Live in Concert
Comedy Tour of the Year: Sebastian Maniscalco, Nobody Does This Tour
Best Support/Special Guest Act and Tour: Garbage (Alanis Morissette)
Best Residency: Lady Gaga, Jazz & Piano, The Las Vegas Residency, Park Theatre, Las Vegas
Best Family, Event or Non-Music Tour of the Year: Disney on Ice
Best New Headliner/Artist Development Story: Billy Strings
Music Festival of The Year (Global; over 30K attendance): Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, Texas
Music Festival of The Year (Global; under 30K attendance): Ohana Festival, Dana Point, Calif.
Nightclub of the Year: Troubadour, West Hollywood, Calif.
Theatre of the Year: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tenn.
Arena of the Year: The Forum, Inglewood, Calif.
Red Rocks Award – Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year: Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, Tenn.
Best New Concert Venue – Small Venue: Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, Tenn.
Best New Concert Venue – Arena: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Wa.
Best New Concert Venue – Outdoors: Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.
International Venue of the Year: Royal Albert Hall, United Kingdom
Venue Executive of the Year: David Kells, Bridgestone Arena
Talent Buyer of the Year: Amy Corbin, C3 Presents
Small Venue Talent Buyer of the Year (Under 10,000 Capacity): Donna Busch, Goldenvoice
Bill Graham Award/Promoter of the Year: Bob Roux, Live Nation
International Promoter of the Year: Barrie Marshall, Marshall Arts
Bobby Brooks Award – Agent of the Year: Dave Rowan, High Road Touring
International Booking Agent of the Year: Steve Strange, X-ray Touring
Booking Agency of the Year: CAA
Independent Booking Agency of the Year (Global): High Road Touring
Rising Star Award: Molly Warren, Live Nation
Personal Manager of the Year: Jeffrey Azoff, Full Stop Management
Road Warrior of the Year: Ken Helie (Dead & Company)
Transportation Company of the Year: Rock-it Cargo
Best Concert Visuals: Bandit Lites
Best Concert Sound: Clair Global
Marketing/PR Executive of the Year: Allison McGregor, CAA
Best Brand Partnership/Live Campaign: Amazon/Climate Pledge Arena Naming Rights
Best Hang: Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, Texas
Best Person to Score a Dinner With: Irving Azoff, The Azoff Company (TIE), Michael Rapino, Live Nation (TIE)
Life of the Party: Ron Delsener, Live Nation
Damn The Torpedoes: 2021 Touring Artist, Dave Chappelle
Milestone Award: Royal Albert Hall, United Kingdom
Music Unites Award: D-Nice
