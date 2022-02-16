Dutch live sector to reopen by end of February

From 25 February, nearly all requirements regarding entry passes, social distancing, assigned seating, masks and capacity limits will be scrapped

The Dutch government has announced a three-step plan for reopening which will see nearly all restrictions dropped by the end of February.

On 18 February, when step 2 is initiated, the current curfew of 10 pm for venues and events will be pushed back to 1 am.

It will continue to be mandatory to show the coronavirus entry pass verifying proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative Covid test (3G) to enter music venues and other cultural places.

At venues accomodating less than 500 people, assigned seating, social distancing and the requirement to wear a face mask will no longer apply. At venues with more than 500 people, these rules will be in force.

In addition, the recommended period of self-isolation after a positive test result will be shortened to five days.

On 25 February, large nightclubs, festivals and events can open up without limitations

On 25 February, when the third and final step is initiated, opening times will return to normal and large nightclubs, festivals and events can open up without limitations.

Nearly all restrictions regarding 3G, social distancing, assigned seating, masks and capacity limits will be scrapped.

However, at indoor locations accommodating more than 500 people where there is no assigned seating (eg nightclubs and festivals) all attendees must show a negative test result (1G). This does not apply at events where there is a continuous flow of visitors, such as trade fairs and conferences.

On 15 March the government will evaluate the remaining rules including the face mask requirement for public transport, the pre-admission testing requirement (1G) and the advice on working from home.

Since 26 January, booked events have been permitted to resume with a maximum of 1,250 visitors indoors and a maximum of one-third of the capacity in outdoor spaces, using the 3G model.

Venues and events have been subject to a 22:00 curfew. Nightclubs have remained closed and festivals and unplaced events have been prohibited.

The Dutch government’s plan to roll back restrictions follows a number of protests organised by the live sector, including De Nacht Staat Op (The Night Rises) and Unmute Us.

