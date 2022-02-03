fbpx

news

MUTEK ES welcomes Pat Quinteiro as new director

Press and PR specialist has directed the MUTEK ES Symposium on gender and diversity for the past three years

By James Hanley on 03 Feb 2022

Pat Quinteiro


MUTEK’s international network has named Pat Quinteiro as the new director of its Spanish platform, MUTEK ES.

Quinteiro has been in charge of press and PR of the MUTEK Barcelona festival of digital creativity and electronic music since its second edition. It will celebrate its 13th event from 7-13 March, when acts will include Anz (UK), Ascendant Vierge (BE), Astrid Sonne (DK) and Bendik Giske (NO).

“It is an honour to assume the direction of the project with which I have undoubtedly felt more identified in my entire career.,” says Quinteiro. “I feel very proud of the impact that our model of institutional cooperation and alliances – through our values ​​with private brands – is achieving in our creative and professional community.”

“Consolidating everything achieved under the direction of Alberto Nerone and continuing to amplify it will be one of my main missions”

Quinteiro, who succeeds Alberto Nerone in the role, has also directed the MUTEK ES Symposium on gender and diversity for the past three years and is a representative of the SheSaid.so global community of women in the music industry.

“Working with a real and effective gender perspective for our community, promoting initiatives and creating institutional synergies that promote equal opportunities for creators of diverse gender identities and/or underrepresented scenes is a founding mandate of our entire international network and one of the main objectives of the work we have been doing at MUTEK ES.

“Consolidating everything achieved under the direction of Alberto Nerone and continuing to amplify it will be one of my main missions.”

Launched in Canada more than 20 years ago, the MUTEK network has grown to span the US, Europe and Asia and will also host festivals in Montreal, Mexico, Japan and Argentina in 2022.

 

