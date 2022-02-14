Mojo launches platform with hundreds of festival jobs

The Dutch promoter is collating jobs from a myriad of companies operating in the festival sector, in a bid to counteract labour shortages

Dutch promoter Mojo has launched a new platform featuring hundreds of festival jobs, in a bid to counteract the major staff shortage in the sector.

Launched in conjunction with TSC Crowd Management, the site (www.festivalbanen.nl) collates jobs from a myriad of partner companies operating within the Dutch festival sector.

The platform comprises jobs in fields such as security, medical services, production, office, hospitality, cleaning and tech. Part-time jobs, flexible work, specialist vacancies and permanent positions are all on offer.

Many of the employers listed on the website operate at festivals including Lowlands, Pinkpop, NN North Sea Jazz, Down The Rabbit Hole and Woo Hah! x Rolling Loud.

“There are hundreds of vacancies,” says MOJO spokesperson Bente Bollmann, “including positions that you don’t immediately think of when you talk about the festival sector: a mechanic at water infrastructure company MTD Water, or an ambulance driver.

He continues: “The platform is also meant to indicate how much fun it is to work in this sector, and how many options there are. And what we see is that there are also a lot of people who have other jobs, like in a hospital, but might also like to work at a festival on weekends.

“This platform is now mainly focused on this year, because of the large shortages, but I can imagine that it will be a nice recruitment platform for the partners to continue using in the coming years.”

Labour shortages have been a widespread issue in the international live music industry, with many markets reporting a “talent exodus”.

