Lady Gaga announces new Las Vegas residency

The star will bring her jazz show back to the 5,200-capacity Dolby Live at Park MGM this spring for nine dates

Grammy-award winning artist Lady Gaga will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM for a new Las Vegas residency this spring.

Presented by MGM Resorts International and Live Nation, Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano will comprise nine dates starting from 14 April at the 5,200-capacity venue.

The show will see Gaga perform stripped-down versions of her hits alongside music from the Great American Songbook.

The 2022 stint will be Gaga’s second at Dolby Live after her 2018/2019 residency debut which comprised two shows: Lady Gaga Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano.

Taking place in between Gaga’s Thursday, Saturday and Sunday shows at Dolby Live will be An Evening with Silk Sonic.

Silk Sonic – which comprises Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – will deliver their first-ever residency on various nights between 25 February and 29 May.

Elsewhere in Vegas, country star Keith Urban is picking up five of Adele’s dates at the Colosseum (cap. 4,300), Caesar’s Palace, following the postponement of her residency.

The five new dates, between 25 March and 2 April, will be in addition to Urban’s previously announced Colosseum gigs between 27–29 May.

Adele last month announced that she would be postponing her entire residency because the show “isn’t ready”.

The announcement came just 24 hours before her Live Nation-promoted residency, Weekends With Adele, was due to kick off.

The star, who is represented by Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer at WME, was due to perform two shows every weekend at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum theatre (cap. 4,300) from 21 January until mid-April.

Also due to deliver residencies at the Colosseum this year is Van Morrison, Sting and Rod Stewart.

