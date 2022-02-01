fbpx

news

Imagine Dragons extend blockbuster world tour

The Mercury World Tour now comprises 53 dates across North America and Europe, including arenas, stadiums and festivals

By IQ on 01 Feb 2022

Imagine Dragons

Multi-platinum Grammy award-winning band Imagine Dragons have added three more dates to their extensive Mercury World Tour.

The North American leg of the tour, produced by Live Nation, will be extended with dates in Allentown (16 February), Seattle (5 March) and Montreal (4 May).

The 2022 tour kicks off on 6 February at FTX Arena (cap. 21,000) in Miami, Florida, making stops across North America and Europe before wrapping up on 16 July at Lollapalooza in Paris, France.

The entire tour, which celebrates the release of their latest album ‘Mercury – Act 1’, includes a total of 53 dates at arenas, stadiums and festivals.

The North American leg of the tour will be extended with dates in Allentown, Seattle and Montreal

The European leg comprises 18 stops across the continent, including several major festivals, like I-Days in Italy (11 June) Pinkpop in the Netherlands (19 June) and Rock Werchter in Belgium (2 July).

Luxembourg’s Rockhal Open Air (16 June), Poland’s Open’er Festival (29 June) and Spain’s Mad Cool Festival (7 July) are also part of the Mercury World Tour routing.

Stadium dates include Luzhniki Stadium (cap. 81,000) in Moscow, Russia, Ernst-Happel Stadion (51,000) in Vienna, Austria, and Letnany Airport (60,000) in Prague, Czech Republic.

Tour support will be provided by MØ and Grandson in North America and Lany in Europe.

Imagine Dragons are represented by James Whitting at Paradigm Talent Agency and Corrie Martin at Wasserman Music.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

