GEI unveils first speakers for 2022 edition

The first speakers have been announced for this year’s Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI), the leading gathering for sustainability at live events.

Presented by A Greener Festival (AGF) in partnership with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC), the 14th edition of GEI will take place at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London on Friday 29 April.

For the first time, an ILMC delegate pass includes full access to this year’s GEI, which takes place during the main conference programme. The event has historically taken place the day before ILMC, but this one-off move will allow all ILMC delegates full access to the whole of GEI.

Speakers will include Chiara Badiali (Julie’s Bicycle), Dale Vince OBE (Ecotricity/Forest Green Rovers) Dr Vincent Walsh (Herblabism/Future of Food), Glenn Lyons (UWE), Holger Jan Schmidt (Yourope), John Drury (OVO Arena Wembley), Kara Djurhuus (Roskilde Festival), Lucy Noble (NAA/Royal Albert Hall), Marie Sabot (We Love Green) and Sangeeta Waldron (Serendipity PR & Media).

“The industry at large has woken up and we’re rapidly getting our house in order”

Key topics will include European co-operation in the live music sector, arenas coming back greener with the AGF Greener Arena certification, travel & transport, sustainable food & beverage (and what they are served in), green energy, plus a direct challenge to fundamental industry frameworks and cultures.

“The industry at large has woken up and we’re rapidly getting our house in order,” says AGF CEO Claire O’Neill. “There’s significant work still to go and GEI 14 will be a place to learn from peers and to share the load. We can now confidently step up to our responsibility to use this powerful global voice to millions of people as a positive tool for societal transformation. Never mind rebuilding the self destructive, exclusive and oppressive old ways. Let’s create something that supports and enhances flourishing life for everyone – or else what’s the point?”

The connection between wellbeing, inclusivity, diversity, equity and environmental sustainability will be a recurring theme throughout the conference, which mixes practical case studies, discussion panels and presentations, and facilitates networking to accelerate change. Each year GEI demonstrates the latest solutions and technologies, as well as challenges to be addressed.

GEI 14 is supported by Ecotricity and Ball Corporation. Click here for tickets and more information.

