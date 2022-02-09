Foo Fighters, PinkPantheress to join the metaverse

The Foos will perform a free VR concert in partnership with Meta, while PinkPantheress will play a show on Roblox

Foo Fighters and PinkPantheress are the latest big name artists to announce virtual concerts in the metaverse.

The Foos will perform a free VR concert in partnership with Meta (Facebook/Instagram) via the Horizon Venues virtual space after the conclusion of the Super Bowl in the US this Sunday (13 February).

Directed by music video director Mark Romanek, the gig was shot specifically for VR, with multiple 180° cameras positioned around the stage and “XR elements blended into the concert scene”.

Additionally, the BRIT Awards has teamed with Roblox on a “virtual VIP Party”, which will feature an exclusive virtual performance from rising UK star PinkPantheress. Premiering in Roblox this Friday (11 February) at 6pm CET, and repeating hourly throughout the weekend, the show will feature PinkPantheress in avatar form in a neon lit underground London Virtual venue.

Created in collaboration with leading metaverse developer studio Dubit, the “concert experience” will take place in an immersive virtual world inspired by London, featuring neon-lit skyscrapers and landmarks such as the London Eye.

“Through our pioneering virtual concerts, we want to shine a spotlight on artists of all sizes”

“When planning the BRITs 2022 digital campaign we knew we wanted to enter the metaverse with Roblox,” says Luke Ferrar, innovation director, Polydor Records and co-chair of the BRITs digital committee. “What Dubit has built within the Roblox platform is an immersive BRITs experience. It has far surpassed our expectations with wonderful detail and flourishes in the world. It’s fantastic to have PinkPantheress, who reaches a huge Gen Z audience, perform in it.”

Ahead of PinkPantheress’ performance, fans can take part in scavenger hunts, collect hidden BRIT Award statuettes, browse exclusive virtual BRITs merchandise, and interact with artists and celebrities in virtual meet and greets.

“Through our pioneering virtual concerts, we want to shine a spotlight on artists of all sizes — from established stadium acts to up-and-coming viral stars — and connect them to millions of new and existing fans across the globe on Roblox,” adds Jon Vlassopulos, VP and global head of music at Roblox. “We’re thrilled to have PinkPantheress — one of the most exciting, innovative and groundbreaking young UK artists on the scene — perform in Roblox in celebration of the revered, iconic British institution that is the BRIT Awards.”

