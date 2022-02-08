First sessions unveiled for ILMC 34

ILMC 34 will take place in person from 26–29 April 2022 at its longstanding home, the Royal Garden Hotel in London

The first round of sessions for the in-person return of the International Live Music Conference are now live.

ILMC 34 will take place from 26–29 April 2022 at its longstanding home, the Royal Garden Hotel in London, which is reopening in early April following an extensive refurbishment.

Topics high on the agenda include agency, venues and technological innovations as the touring industry bids to step up its recovery from its darkest hour.

On Thursday 28 April, Paradigm’s Tom Schroeder chairs The Agency Business 2022 to examine the changing agency landscape and what it means for clients and promoter partners. He will be joined by a mix of major agency executives and newly independent business owners to analyse the challenges and opportunities facing them in the year ahead.

Also that day, Venue’s Venue: Reconnect & Reopen sees Marie Lindqvist, ASM Global & Olivier Toth, Rockhal/EAA consider what strategies are in place to revive consumer confidence to ensure full houses and busy bars. The discussion will include getting back to business, a common approach to health-and-safety protocols, and new operational models for these vital buildings.

New Technology: Future Frontiers invites 10 innovators to preview the latest technology set to impact the business over the next 12 months. Hosted by Steve Machin (LiveFrom Events), the session will offer a 75-minute tour through virtual meet-and-greets and digital merch, game-changing developments in production, marketing and mobile.

And on Friday 29 April, IQ’s deputy news editor Lisa Henderson hosts Meet the New Bosses: Class of 2022, which asks how can we build back better to ensure that the business remains attractive to future generations, what issues matter most to young professionals, and what challenges face execs rising through the ranks in today’s live music business?

ILMC is unparalleled in its international scope and appeal

Attracting 1,200 of the world's top live music professionals from over 40 countries, ILMC is unparalleled in its international scope and appeal. This year's event was pushed back from its traditional early March date, in light of the rising number of Omicron cases and various restrictions across the world.

The 2022 Arthur Awards, which take place as part of ILMC’s ‘Great Indoors’ Gala Dinner, have moved to Thursday 28 April. Hosted by CAA’s Emma Banks, the live music industry’s Oscar-equivalents remain at the Sheraton Park Lane Hotel.

Meanwile, the Green Events & Innovations conference will take place within the main conference programme on Friday 29 April, and the ILMC Production Meeting (IPM) taking place on Tuesday 26 April. IPM is expanding its programming in 2022 to include a day-long tranche of sessions by the Event Safety & Security Summit (E3S).

Further sessions and details of all guest speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Full information about the conference including schedule, events and partners is at 34.ilmc.com.

