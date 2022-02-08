February New Music playlist out now

The November edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Mother Artists
By IQ on 08 Feb 2022
The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.
The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.
The February edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, Primary and Pure Represents.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the February playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Mia Wray
|Work For Me
|CAA
|Harry Stone
|Love Gone Cold
|CAA
|Sadie Jean
|WYD Now?
|CAA
|Joplyn
|Fact & Fiction
|CAA
|Eli Brown
|Believe
|ITB
|Honeyglaze
|Shadows
|ITB
|Jools
|How Can Some Experience What Pride Is Without Liberation For All?
|ITB
|The Wild Things
|Only Attraction
|ITB
|Avalanche Party
|Dream Johnny Dream
|Paradigm
|Barry Can't Swim
|Everything is Going to Be Alright
|Paradigm
|Cassyette
|Behind Closed Doors
|Paradigm
|Deyaz
|Mess
|Paradigm
|Higher Power
|Fall From Grace
|Paradigm
|Tai Verdes
|Last Day On Earth
|UTA
|Gabzy
|Party Starter
|UTA
|Yung Filly
|100 Bags Freestyle
|UTA
|Maya Delilah
|Thank You
|UTA
|Noga Erez
|Switch Me Off
|UTA
|Ida Mae
|Long Gone & Heartworn
|ATC
|Metronomy
|Things Will Be Fine
|ATC
|Omega Sapien
|Plum
|ATC
|Charles Watson
|Figure Skater
|ATC
|Grace Cummings
|Heaven
|ATC
|Los Bitchos
|Pista (Fresh Start)
|Primary
|Moore Kismet
|Parallel Heartbreak
|Primary
|Lil Lotus
|Sober
|Primary
|MonoNeon
|The Black Bag of Surprise
|Primary
|Ethel Cain
|Crush
|Pure Represents
|Max Pope
|Muddy Waters
|Pure Represents
|The Mysterines
|Dangerous
