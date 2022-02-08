fbpx

February New Music playlist out now

The February edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, Primary and Pure Represents

By IQ on 08 Feb 2022


The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The February edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, Primary and Pure Represents.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the February playlist is:

 

AgencyArtistSong
CAAMia WrayWork For Me
CAAHarry StoneLove Gone Cold
CAASadie JeanWYD Now?
CAAJoplynFact & Fiction
CAAEli BrownBelieve
ITBHoneyglazeShadows
ITBJoolsHow Can Some Experience What Pride Is Without Liberation For All?
ITBThe Wild ThingsOnly Attraction
ITBAvalanche PartyDream Johnny Dream
ParadigmBarry Can't SwimEverything is Going to Be Alright
ParadigmCassyetteBehind Closed Doors
ParadigmDeyazMess
ParadigmHigher PowerFall From Grace
ParadigmTai VerdesLast Day On Earth
UTAGabzyParty Starter
UTAYung Filly100 Bags Freestyle
UTAMaya DelilahThank You
UTANoga ErezSwitch Me Off
UTAIda MaeLong Gone & Heartworn
ATCMetronomyThings Will Be Fine
ATCOmega SapienPlum
ATCCharles WatsonFigure Skater
ATCGrace CummingsHeaven
ATCLos BitchosPista (Fresh Start)
PrimaryMoore KismetParallel Heartbreak
PrimaryLil LotusSober
PrimaryMonoNeonThe Black Bag of Surprise
PrimaryEthel CainCrush
Pure RepresentsMax PopeMuddy Waters
Pure RepresentsThe MysterinesDangerous

 

 

