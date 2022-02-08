February New Music playlist out now

The February edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, Primary and Pure Represents

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The February edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC, Primary and Pure Represents.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the February playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Mia Wray Work For Me CAA Harry Stone Love Gone Cold CAA Sadie Jean WYD Now? CAA Joplyn Fact & Fiction CAA Eli Brown Believe ITB Honeyglaze Shadows ITB Jools How Can Some Experience What Pride Is Without Liberation For All? ITB The Wild Things Only Attraction ITB Avalanche Party Dream Johnny Dream Paradigm Barry Can't Swim Everything is Going to Be Alright Paradigm Cassyette Behind Closed Doors Paradigm Deyaz Mess Paradigm Higher Power Fall From Grace Paradigm Tai Verdes Last Day On Earth UTA Gabzy Party Starter UTA Yung Filly 100 Bags Freestyle UTA Maya Delilah Thank You UTA Noga Erez Switch Me Off UTA Ida Mae Long Gone & Heartworn ATC Metronomy Things Will Be Fine ATC Omega Sapien Plum ATC Charles Watson Figure Skater ATC Grace Cummings Heaven ATC Los Bitchos Pista (Fresh Start) Primary Moore Kismet Parallel Heartbreak Primary Lil Lotus Sober Primary MonoNeon The Black Bag of Surprise Primary Ethel Cain Crush Pure Represents Max Pope Muddy Waters Pure Represents The Mysterines Dangerous

