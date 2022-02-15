Eventim Live Asia makes two senior appointments

Samantha Tzovolos joins as managing director for Singapore, and Mike Galt as senior vice-president of touring for Asia

Eventim Live Asia, a new arm of CTS Eventim’s European promoter alliance, has appointed Samantha Tzovolos as managing director for Singapore, and Mike Galt as senior vice-president of touring for Asia.

Tzovolos will be based in Singapore – where the company is headquartered – and will report to CEO Jason Miller.

Alongside her role at Eventim Live Asia, Tzovolos will continue to run TEM, an independent live entertainment company based out of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Over the past decade, as CEO of TEM, Tzovolos has produced many of Indonesia’s biggest shows, including Sting, Michael Buble, Ariana Grande and the Chainsmokers.

She has also produced top events in Singapore and elsewhere in Asia, including Justin Bieber, Foo Fighters and others.

“I’m excited to bring my extensive network and track record of success in emerging markets to Singapore and to Eventim Live Asia,” says Tzovolos. “Singapore and South East Asia represent some of the biggest and most dynamic opportunities for the future of touring. Jason Miller and CTS Eventim share a powerful vision for these markets.”

Mike Galt will continue to be based in London, and also report to Miller. He has more than two decades of live entertainment experience. Most recently, he was VP of talent and touring for Live Nation, focused on international and emerging markets.

Galt produced tours for Mumford and Sons, Troye Sivan, Guns N Roses, The Japanese House, The Weeknd and others. He also booked talent for Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 post-race concerts, along with expanding the touring footprint in and around the Middle East while based in the United Arab Emirates.

“I’m thrilled to get to work on behalf of Eventim Live Asia, leveraging my substantial experience in building tours in emerging markets,” says Galt. “It’s important that artists and talent representation have more options when it comes to touring Asia and other regions in the years to come.”

Miller adds: “These two appointments reflect Eventim Live Asia’s commitment to providing touring artists with the absolute strongest experience and deepest relationships in Asia. ELA is thrilled to welcome Samantha and Mike to the team. They will provide enormous, unmatchable value to artists looking to tour the region.”

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim, says: “Eventim Live Asia is a central component of our international expansion strategy, alongside our activities in North America. We are very pleased to have gained two top professionals in Samantha and Mike. In the future, they will support Jason Miller with all their strength and expertise in bringing top international artists for CTS Eventim to the promising Asian market.”

Eventim Live Asia was launched last summer, with a focus on China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

