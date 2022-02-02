Event Genius announces Iberian festival link-ups

Festicket-owned ticketing and cashless payments platform has partnered with Portugal's Sónar Lisboa and Neopop, plus Barcelona's Cruïlla

Event Genius has renewed its focus in the Iberian market after inking exclusive, multi-year deals with a raft of the region’s leading festivals.

The Festicket-owned ticketing and cashless payments platform has partnered on the debut of Sónar Lisboa and the 15th edition of electronic music staple Neopop, both in Portugal, and signed a three-year deal with organisers of Barcelona’s Cruïlla.

The arrangement with Cruïlla also covers the promoter’s series of music, dance and cultural events – Cruïlla Primavera, Cruïlla Tador, Cruïlla XXS and Cruïlla Comedy.

“We really value receiving data that will help us improve our users’ experience”

“We couldn’t be happier about our agreement with Event Genius as our exclusive ticketing partner,” says Festival Cruïlla director Jordi Herreruela. “Their dedication towards fans is totally aligned with our own. We really value receiving data that will help us improve our users’ experience, so we are excited that we can explore this aspect thoroughly with the platform provided by Event Genius.”

In addition, Event Genius has signed a three-year deal to provide exclusive ticketing, travel, and marketing for all events at Spain’s oldest active nightclub, Florida 135.

“Florida 135 has always been known for being on the cutting edge since opening more than 75 years ago,” says Florida 135 director Joaquín Cabós Moré. “For this reason, we have decided to reach an agreement with a forward-thinking ticketing company, with the best technology and marketing tools out there. From the day we started working with Event Genius, we’ve had great success from all our ticketing and campaign efforts and we are really excited about this.”

