Concerts cancelled after UK promoter goes bust

M&B Promotions and its ticketing platform Simply Ticketing say it is "no longer viable" to continue trading due to impact of pandemic

A host of UK open-air concerts by artists such as McFly and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell have been cancelled after the promoter behind them went bust.

In a statement, Coventry-based M&B Promotions and its ticketing platform Simply Ticketing announced it was “with a heavy heart and deep regret” that it was pulling all of its scheduled shows and had ceased trading.

Blaming the impact of the pandemic for its collapse, the company said it had “successfully delivered hundreds of events all over the country” since launching in 2019. Its last programme was held in December 2021.

“The pandemic mean it’s no longer viable for us to continue trading”

“We were amongst many high-profile event organisers forced to reschedule many events due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” it says. “With vast amounts of finance already tied up with artist deposits, suppliers, venues and marketing this has put a huge financial strain on the company.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, this combined with the extreme logistical and financial setbacks caused by the pandemic mean it’s no longer viable for us to continue trading. We have contacted all customers, artists, venues and suppliers to notify them of this terrible situation we have found ourselves in.”

Originally planned for last year, M&B-promoted shows set for 2022 included McFly at Lincolnshire Showground in Lincoln and Craig David at Wicksteed Park, Kettering.

According to Companies House, M&B Promotions and Simple Ticketing Ltd were both incorporated in March 2019, with Melissa Austin their sole director. Austin resigned from both as director on 14 May 2021, when she was replaced by Coventry-based administrator Pamela Murray.

