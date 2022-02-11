Coldplay to perform free show at Expo 2020 Dubai

The concert is being staged in support of the world fair's Programme for People and Planet and will be livestreamed globally

Coldplay are to perform a free show in Dubai next week in support of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet.

The show will see the band regionally premiere their Music of the Spheres album while highlighting the importance of protecting the planet in line with Expo’s sub-theme of sustainability, and will take place live at Al Wasl Dome on 15 February.

The concert, which will also be livestreamed on VirtualExpoDubai.com, Expo TV on YouTube and Expo 2020’s Facebook page – as well as via Oculus VR – forms part of the world’s fair’s monthly Infinite Nights series, which has previously featured acts such as Alicia Keys and Black Eyed Peas.

The Middle East’s first world’s fair, Expo 20 was originally scheduled for October 2020 to April 2021 before being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will now run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. Fans attending the show must have both an Expo 2020 ticket and a Coldplay ticket, which can be booked from tomorrow (12 February).

“They’re not just talking about doing something, they’re leading by example”

“As a band, we always try to put togetherness and sustainability at the heart of everything we do,” says a statement by Coldplay. “It’s an honour to be invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights for a special celebration of these two themes.”

The group, who last visited the UAE in 2016, previously announced their upcoming Music of the Spheres world tour would have an ‘eco-friendly’ focus. According to frontman Chris Martin, the tour will partly be powered by a dancefloor that generates electricity when fans jump up and down, and pedal power at the venues.

“It’s something that everyone should be striving for,” Coldplay agent Josh Javor of X-ray Touring told IQ last year. “They’re not just talking about doing something, they’re leading by example. I think you do need bigger artists to show other people how it could be possible to change.

The tour will kick off in March 2022 in Costa Rica, which has one of the highest rates of renewable energy generation in the world.

