BTS announce four-night Las Vegas residency

K-pop juggernauts BTS have announced a four-night residency at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, US.

The boyband will bring their Permission To Dance On Stage concert to the 65,000-capacity stadium on 8, 9, 15 and 16 April.

All four dates will be broadcast live at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena, in what’s being dubbed a ‘live play’ event. The final day of their residency will also be streamed online worldwide.

The Las Vegas concerts will come four months after the group’s last US dates at the SoFi Stadium (cap. 70,000) on 27 and 28 November, and 1 and 2 December 2021.

The four-night residency attracted approximately 813,000 people across the four sold-out shows, becoming the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade.

According to Billboard, the Los Angeles leg of their Permission To Dance On Stage concert series sold 214,000 tickets and grossed US$33.3million.

News of BTS’s Las Vegas residency comes after the boyband announced a three-night run at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium (cap. 70,000) on 10, 12 and 13 March.

The ministry for culture has permitted the group to invite 15,000 people per night to Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’.

Elsewhere, the boyband’s agency Hybe (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) today announced a 30.8% increase in operating profits in the last year, despite the pandemic.

It almost tripled its revenue from content, such as games and digital comics featuring BTS.

Its takings from merchandise also grew, and that from advertisements, artist appearances and their management more than doubled.

However, concerts have seen a slow recovery with Hybe’s earnings from performances under a quarter of what they were in 2019.

The company operates as a record label, talent agency, music production company, event management and concert production company, and as a music publishing house.

