BTS set for South Korea’s largest gigs since 2020

The K-pop stars will perform to up to 45,000 in-person fans across three nights in March at Seoul's Olympic Stadium

BTS are set to deliver the largest concerts South Korea has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The record-breaking K-pop stars are slated to perform three in-person concerts at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul next month.

The ministry for culture has permitted the group to invite 15,000 people per night to the 70,000-capacity outdoor stadium on 10, 12 and 13 March.

The ‘Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’ shows will be the group’s first in-person concerts in South Korea in around two and a half years.

The country began allowing in-person concerts from November 2021 though, currently, concerts are capped at 50% capacity or 4,000 spectators for indoor facilities.

BTS’s 12 March show will be available for ‘live viewing’ in cinemas in more than 60 countries worldwide

All spectators are required to show proof of vaccination or recent negative test results while organisers must appoint a sufficient number of safety management workers.

The band’s 10 and 13 March shows will be streamed online simultaneously, while their 12 March show will be available for ‘live viewing’ in cinemas across 60+ countries worldwide.

Some regions will be able to watch the performance live, while other parts of the world will be offered a delayed broadcast to better suit their respective time zones. The cinemas will also offer a replay of the live broadcast later in the day.

Last year, the septet marked their return to in-person performances with ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ in Los Angeles, California. The group held a mini-residency at the brand new SoFi Stadium (cap. 70,000) on 27 and 28 November, and 1 and 2 December 2021.

The residency attracted approximately 813,000 people across the four sold-out shows, becoming the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade.

According to Billboard, the Los Angeles leg of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert series sold 214,000 tickets and grossed US$33.3million.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.