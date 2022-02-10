ASM Global to host mammoth global job fair

Set for 15-17 February, ASM Global Presents: The Next Great Opportunity is billed as the largest job fair in live entertainment history

The three-day international “collaborative job fair” – ASM Global Presents: The Next Great Opportunity – will be held from 15–17 February 2022, and is aimed at helping address the global staffing shortage that has hampered the recovery of the live music business, along with other industries, since the onset of the pandemic.

The “unprecedented” event will enable venues to fill a wide range of roles from hourly to salaried levels with highly skilled and diverse candidates. Jobs include the areas of operations, business development finance, F&B, HR, sales, marketing, booking, security, guest services, audio visual tech and catering.

ASM has set out its intention to hire 1,000 employees in 100 of the world’s leading venues amid the return of live performances.

“The return to live is just what the world needs,” says ASM Global CEO and president Ron Bension. “There’s a thrill, an excitement, that makes this business feel communal for everyone involved. Our hope is that ASM Global Presents: The Next Great Opportunity helps ignite that excitement.”

The US, Canada and Latin America job fair is scheduled for 15-16 February, with the United Kingdom and APAC both running from 16-17 February. Interested applicants can access the service through the following links: US, UK, APAC

The list of participating stadiums, convention centres, theatres and arenas include AO Arena, Manchester, Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre, Barclays Center, New York, Buenos Aries Arena, First Direct Arena, Leeds, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, OVO Arena, Wembley, P&J Live, Aberdeen, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Te Pae Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre, New Zealand, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Utilita Arena, Newcastle and Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids.

