ASM Global hires Katherine Krohn and Aliah Summers

ASM Global is expanding its US business development division with two new executives, Katherine Krohn, vice president of business development and Aliah Summers, director of business development, sales and marketing.

Krohn comes to ASM Global from Mobilitie, the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the US specialising in the world’s largest sports stadiums, entertainment arenas, hospitality venues and high rises. There, she served as vice president, national sports and entertainment.

Summers joins ASM from Foodbuy, a division of Compass Group, the largest contract foodservice company in the world.

As national strategic sales director, Summers was responsible for developing new business initiatives across Foodbuy’s three business verticals: hospitality and leisure, food service, and education.

“Their presence will greatly enhance our ability to engage with existing and prospective partners”

“We are thrilled to add these two accomplished business development executives to our team at ASM Global,” says ASM Global executive vice president for strategy and development Chuck Steedman.

“Their presence will greatly enhance our ability to engage with existing and prospective partners via our unmatched toolbox of partnerships, content, marketing, technology, guest-experience journeys, sustainability, community involvement and worldwide experience.

“Both are seasoned veterans with exceptional track records of building relationships with clients in the private and public sector that deliver great value and seeing complex development deals to the finish line.”

Krohn says: “Our intent is to continue to deliver on the confidence that our clients have in ASM Global’s ability to provide innovative services and world-class live experiences for our guests. I am really looking forward to helping grow our client base above and beyond what is already the industry gold standard.”

Summers added: “We plan to maximise leveraging the ASM value proposition that features all the scale, technology, marketing, content and programming expertise of the world’s largest live entertainment company.”

