ASM Global supports expanded ILMC bursary scheme

The dramatically expanded Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme will see 30 young execs gain a place at this year’s world leading live music conference

ASM Global and the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) are joining forces to dramatically expand the conference’s Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme.

The scheme, which was founded in 2018 and named after ILMC’s late longstanding producer, promotes and encourages the next generation of young executive talent.

The expanded programme, backed by ASM Global’s corporate social responsibility platform ASM Global Acts, will see 30 young executives given a free place at this year’s ILMC.

The invitation-only event, taking place in London from 26–29 April 2022, has been the foremost meeting place for live music professionals worldwide for over 30 years, and welcomes 2,000 top professionals across the week.

In addition to the free place, the selected young executives will have a dedicated industry mentor and additional networking opportunities taking place at ILMC, via the ASM Global family.

“Through ASM Global Acts, we’re able to take action and create real opportunity for the next generation of industry leaders”

Chris Bray, executive vice president, Europe at ASM Global, says: “After a difficult two years for live events, it’s exciting to be looking to the future and supporting young executives as the industry recovers from the pandemic. At ASM Global we are committed to investing in people and strengthening communities all over the world.

“Through the company’s ASM Global Acts platform, we’re able to take action and create real opportunity for the next generation of industry leaders, so we are delighted to be partnering with ILMC on the Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme and look forward to meeting with the chosen delegates at this year’s event.”

ILMC head Greg Parmley added: “ASM’s shared passion for supporting and developing the next generation of business leaders allows us to supercharge the bursary scheme this year. At a crucial time for the global live music industry, developing a new and diverse range of executive talent is a vital step in both its recovery and future success.”

To apply to the Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, applicants must already be working in the live music business and not have previously attended an ILMC.

The scheme is open to applicants internationally. The closing date for applications is Friday 1 April 2022. Full details of the bursary scheme and an application form are available here.

