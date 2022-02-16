ASM Global announces key venue appointments

Darren Moore becomes GM of Bonus Arena, Hull, succeeding Dubai-bound Dan Harris, who is named commercial manager of the Coca-Cola Arena

ASM Global has made a pair of key leadership appointments in the UK and the Middle East.

Darren Moore, who was previously general manager of the 1,900-cap York Barbican, is named general manager of Bonus Arena, Hull.

The 3,500-cap venue, which opened in 2018, is set to welcome artists such as Texas, Paul Weller, Jack Savoretti, Pet Shop Boys, Foals, Paloma Faith and Bryan Adams over the coming months.

“Darren has many years of experience in the industry and has worked as part of our team for a little over 10 years,” Marie Lindqvist, SVP operations Europe at ASM Global. “For the last four years, Darren has successfully led the team to enhance the performance of York Barbican, in terms of both content and financial metrics, and we’re excited to see what he brings to the Bonus Arena, Hull.”

In addition, Dan Harris, the current general manager at Bonus Arena, is relocating to Dubai to become commercial director for the 17,000-cap Coca-Cola Arena.

“We want to thank Dan for his leadership, and the success he has brought to our business in the UK,” adds Lindqvist. “We are very pleased to see him continuing his career with ASM Global in this new, exciting role with our team in Dubai.”

“As a proven leader within ASM Global, we are thrilled to welcome Dan to the team”

Harris, who has also served as GM for Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall and Plowright Theatre in the UK, says: “I am looking forward to the challenge afforded to me in the Middle East, by ASM Global and Dubai Holding. It is great to see the return of live events in Dubai and I will be working closely with key stakeholders and commercial partners to continue driving the industry at Dubai’s home of live entertainment.”

Harris’ appointment the promotion of Mark Jan Kar to GM of the Coca-Cola Arena in June 2021. The venue has sought to diversify its strategy by catering to an increasing number of sporting events. Upcoming concerts include The Kooks and Ronan Keating.

ASM Global APAC chairman and CEO Harvey Lister AM adds: “As a proven leader within ASM Global, we are thrilled to welcome Dan to the team. Coca-Cola Arena has seen a strong recovery as it emerges from the pandemic and I am positive that Dan’s extensive background in events and venue management will greatly benefit the arena as Dubai cements itself on the global touring circuit.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.