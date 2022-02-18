AEG Presents promotes Adam Weiser

Company veteran Weiser has been upped to SVP of global touring and talent and will also oversee the growth of the division’s Nashville office

AEG Presents has promoted Adam Weiser to SVP of global touring and talent.

In his new role, Weiser, who has been with the company for 15 years, will work with agents, managers, and label partners to identify new talent and artist-development opportunities.

He will also oversee the continued growth of the division’s Nashville office, while continuing to produce and promote tours.

“His passion is infectious and his vision and determination inspire everyone around him”

“Adam has an incredible track record of giving artists the support and opportunities they need to take their careers to the next level, and that’s become even clearer since he’s joined our Nashville team,” says AEG Presents president of global touring and talent Gary Gersh. “His passion is infectious, and his vision and determination inspire everyone around him. I have no doubt he will make even greater contributions in his new role.”A member of the AEG Presents team for 15 years, Weiser currently books and promotes tours for artists, including Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and My Chemical Romance.

“I’ve spent the majority of my career at AEG Presents and I’m honoured to join the global touring senior staff,” says Weiser. “I’m fortunate to work alongside an incredible team, including amazing talents and partners who make us strive to do better every day. I look forward to continuing down the path we laid in 2017, when I first joined global touring in the Nashville office.”

Before his move to Tennessee, Weiser served as a senior talent buyer for AEG Presents in the northeast region, overseeing the firm’s bookings at venues including Starland Ballroom, Count Basie Center for the Arts, The OceanFirst Bank Center, Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mount Airy Casino Resort.

