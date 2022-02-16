AEG announces slate of hires and promotions

Eight individuals have been named to either new or elevated positions within AEG Presents' global touring and talent division in the US

AEG Presents has announced a slate of promotions and new hires to its global touring and talent division in the US, effective immediately.

Existing employees Amy Buck, Dan Cleff, Adam Cohen, Nicole Dellarocca, Brittanie Delava, and Lindsay Dworman are all promoted while Shelby Moran and Jonathan Ramos join the company.

Delava, who has been with AEG Presents since joining as club and theatre tour coordinator in 2016, and Ramos, who joins the company from Canada-based Ink Entertainment Group, are named vice presidents of global touring and talent.

Meanwhile, Buck is promoted to senior director of marketing, Cohen to director of touring, and Cleff and Dellarocca each named director of ticketing. Moran joins the company as director of artist development from Warner Music Nashville, where she worked in the same capacity.

“It finally feels like a hopeful, optimistic time in our business”

In addition to Delava and Ramos, global touring and talent’s promoter team also sees Dworman upped to director of touring.

“It’s truly my honour to both congratulate our six team members who are receiving promotions, as well as welcome Jonathan and Shelby to the team,” says Gary Gersh, AEG Presents’ president of global touring and talent.

“There’s nothing more gratifying to be able to see people grow and succeed from within, and it’s that much more exciting when it’s combined with the addition of new perspectives and energy. It finally feels like a hopeful, optimistic time in our business, and I can’t wait to see the contributions made by all eight of these exceptional individuals.”

