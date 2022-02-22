AEG links with Team Love for Bristol festival

Taking place in Clifton Downs from 3-4 September, Forwards will be headlined by Jamie xx and The Chemical Brothers

AEG Presents has teamed with events company Team Love to launch new 30,000-cap metropolitan festival Forwards in Bristol, UK.

Taking place in Clifton Downs from 3-4 September, Forwards will be headlined by Jamie xx and The Chemical Brothers, with other acts to include Little Simz, Roisin Murphy, Khruangbin, Fred Again, Kojey Radical, Caribou, Self Esteem, Kae Tempest and Shygirl.

The two-day festival aims to create positive change through social initiatives and a space for discussion and debate.

In addition to two main music stages, it will feature The Information – a space “driven by activism, examination, debate and understanding on today’s current affairs and cultural issues, plus challenging the role of music festivals”, including a programme of experts, disruptors, artists, writers and thinkers from “across the social and political spectrum”.

Working with associated partner Big Team CIC, Forwards will offer work experience, shadowing and paid job placements across the festival for people who have “historically been excluded from and are under-represented in the festival and events industry”, supported through partnerships with local youth organisations.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important that our events invite debate and challenge the audience to do more to make the world a better place”

“We’re proud to be unveiling a new festival for a new era of festivals, in the best city in the world, our hometown of Bristol,” says Team Love co-founder Tom Paine. “Now, more than ever, it’s important that our events invite debate and challenge the audience to do more to make the world a better place, as well as being a place to come together, dance, and make memories.

“Alongside one of the most exciting lineups we have ever brought to Bristol, we’re creating an area called The Information, to provide a space for urgent conversations from some of our favourite activist and political voices. We’re partnering with CICs to nurture new talent, provide community catering at the heart of the festival and give back to our communities through the festival ecosystem.”

As part of its sustainability focus, the festival team will collect data and create a three-year strategy on how to monitor and reduce their GHG emissions, develop a circular, responsible production and consumption ethos while promoting social cohesion.

Jim King, CEO, European Festivals, AEG Presents, says the event marks the next chapter in the growth of AEG’s festival division.

“We are really delighted that this next journey starts in Bristol, a historic city with an important culture and music heritage and spirit,” he says. “Forwards begins a new relationship with our partners Team Love, who we have respected from afar for many years and who epitomise all that this great city stands for in live music and culture. Their vision anchors Forwards to the heartbeat of this great city and all it has to offer.”

Weekend tickets go on sale on Friday (25 February), priced from £75 (€90).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.