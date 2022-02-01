AEG Global Partnerships hires Ingrid Petri

Based out of the company's New York office, Petri will be tasked with building multi-property deals with major brands

AEG Global Partnerships has hired seasoned industry executive Ingrid Petri as VP, portfolio sales.

Based out of AEG’s New York office, Petri will serve as a key member of the sales team, responsible for driving innovative business solutions for new partners and growing strategic relationships with companies investing across the AEG portfolio.

She will be tasked with building multi-property deals with major brands that span all facets of AEG’s business including venues such as Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, LA LIVE, and music festivals including California’s Coachella and Stagecoach.

“Ingrid is both an outstanding and valuable addition to our Global Partnerships team as she brings a deep understanding of sports and entertainment along with a proven ability to secure world-class partnerships that deliver meaningful results for brands,” says Nick Baker, chief operating officer, AEG Global Partnerships.

“AEG’s dynamic portfolio of global properties provides truly unique opportunities for partner brands to create authentic and meaningful customer connections”

Petri brings with her more than two decades worth of experience in sales, brand development, and experiential marketing having held senior leadership roles across major sports leagues, teams, and media companies. Prior to joining AEG, she spent eight years with the National Basketball Association (NBA) as associate VP of business development and global partnerships.

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to join AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company and its best-in-class leadership team,” says Petri. “Its dynamic portfolio of global properties provides truly unique opportunities for partner brands to create authentic and meaningful consumer connections – in a fundamentally transforming world. I’m also particularly proud to join a company that’s committed to driving positive change in the world through philanthropy, sustainability, equity and inclusion.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.