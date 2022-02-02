AEG names Brett Williams SVP Global Touring & Talent

Williams joins AEG Presents after more than 15 years at LA-based management company Monotone, Inc., where he most recently served as GM

AEG Presents has appointed Brett Williams as senior vice president of global touring and talent.

Williams joins AEG Presents after more than 15 years at Los Angeles-based management company Monotone, Inc., where he most recently served as general manager.

His responsibilities at AEG Presents will include identifying, signing, and booking talent for the company’s global touring and talent division, according to a press release.

“Brett brings an incredible breadth of knowledge and experience to the position,” commented Gary Gersh, AEG Presents president of global touring and talent, to whom Williams reports. “His management background, keen eye for spotting and developing talent, and superb artist relations skills are perfectly aligned with our core strategy. I’m thrilled he’s joining the team.”

During his tenure at Monotone, Williams worked with artists including LCD Soundsystem, The Chicks, Foster the People, Cold War Kids, Miike Snow, Dirty Projectors, BANKS, Ratatat, Still Woozy, Empress Of and Briston Maroney.

He also helped the company grow its roster from four clients to more than 20 while expanding the staff from six to 20-plus employees.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a well-respected and innovative company, and look forward to working with Gary and the entire global touring and talent team, who are best in class,” Williams. “I started my career in music because of my obsession with artists, and the company’s mission mirrors my own — namely, to build, support, and serve world-class artists and their vision.”

