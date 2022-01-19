UTA appoints Lindsay Wagner as chief diversity officer

LA-based Wagner will be tasked with "expanding and driving innovative strategy for the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives"

UTA has named Lindsay Wagner as chief diversity officer, tasked with “expanding and driving innovative strategy for the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives”.

In the newly created position, Wagner will be responsible for a series of internal initiatives such as raising pay for entry-level positions, unconscious bias training for all employees and promoting senior agents of colour to the UTA Board and Partnership.

Based in Los Angeles, Wagner will report jointly to UTA’s CEO Jeremy Zimmer and partner & chief people officer Jean-Rene Zetrenne.

“As UTA grows, we must continue to cultivate a more diverse, multifaceted and inclusive culture,” says Zimmer. “Lindsay has a proven track record of pushing the envelope and leading with a fresh and unique perspective. I am confident that she will bring ingenuity to this new role and will be a great steward for the cause.”

“Lindsay has a proven track record of pushing the envelope and leading with a fresh and unique perspective”

Wagner added: “Entertainment sits at the cross-section of culture, storytelling and influence and therefore it’s critical that we collectively continue to identify and amplify authentic representation inside and outside of the organisation.

“I am honoured to join UTA and contribute to this purpose-led team focused on building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community and industry now and for generations to come.”

Prior to joining UTA, Wagner served as SVP and head of diversity, equity & inclusion, North America at the global communications consulting firm, Ketchum.

Wagner continues to serve as a jury member for The ADCOLOR Awards, a strategic advisor for Kindred Space LA, an advisor for Sovern, an advisory board member for The Lantern Network and a member of Justice League NYC & CA.

As part of the Justice League NYC team, she shared in the honour of receiving the distinguished Chairman’s Award from the NAACP Image Awards. She also earned the Pat Tobin Award from the Black Public Relations Society of Los Angeles.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.