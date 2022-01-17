UK’s first queer camping festival to launch this year

"Flesh will address long-term issues in festival programming, allowing emerging and underrepresented talent to break through"

The ‘UK’s first LGBTQ+ electronic music and camping festival’ is set to launch this year.

Taking place at Springfield Farm in St Albans on 28–29 May, Flesh festival will offer a line-up that is majority women, trans+ and non-binary artists.

Ellen Allien, VTSS, LSDXOXO, Rebekah, object blue, Jaguar, Syreeta, Hyperaktivist and Juliana Huxtable are among some of the acts confirmed to perform across the festival’s three stages.

“Flesh will address long-term issues in festival programming, which is dominated by male artists, breaking the cycle and allowing emerging and underrepresented talent to break through on a worldwide platform,” reads a statement on the festival’s website.

“[Flesh] will create visibility and generate bookings for the artists involved and set an example for other promoters to follow”

“Being featured on a major festival line-up will create visibility and generate bookings for the artists involved and set an example for other promoters to follow.”

Riposte London, a queer club night, will also be hosting a sober tent where ticketholders can take part in workshops, attend panels and relax in a calm environment.

Flesh has also launched an open call for emerging QTIPOC (Queer, Transgender and Intersex People of Colour) artists to apply for two scholarships for the London Sound Academy and ongoing mentorship. Winners will have the chance to perform at the festival in May.

Weekend camping tickets cost £114, while two-day tickets without camping cost £89.

