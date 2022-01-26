TEG appoints Tane Oakes as CTO

Oakes has more than nine years’ experience at the Sydney-based live entertainment group and its ticketing business Ticketek

Sydney-based live entertainment group TEG has promoted Tane Oakes to chief technology officer.

Oakes has more than nine years’ experience at TEG and its ticketing business Ticketek, transforming the customer experience for live events and working with ‘cutting-edge’ technologies.

Geoff Jones, group chief executive of TEG, comments: “Tane has been the lynchpin of TEG and Ticketek’s technology transformation in the past decade as we have expanded our presence into 30 countries around the world with more than 40 live entertainment brands underpinned by an unrivalled digital ticketing and data platform.

“Tane is a dynamic and talented leader, and we are thrilled that he is stepping up to this critical role as live entertainment and TEG prepare to come roaring back in 2022 and we continue our growth into new markets.”

Oakes added: “I am honoured to take on this role, which is the culmination of many years working with TEG’s talented team of deep technology specialists. We will continue to invest in technology to continue to deliver customer-centric innovation to support our expanding business from Australia and New Zealand into South-East Asia, the UK, The USA and Europe.

“I am excited to be able to offer other young technology professionals their own career-enhancing opportunities for personal and professional growth working as part of a high-performing and diverse team in the most exciting industry in the world.”

Oakes will report to Ian Ball, TEG’s COO.

Concert promotion, ticketing and technology firm, TEG, is headquartered in Sydney and operates out of seven countries worldwide with offices in Australia, New Zealand, south-east Asia and the UK.

