Taiwanese star sells 130,000 tickets in nine minutes

Mandopop star A-Mei will perform 12 nights at Taipei Arena in April, as part of her upcoming ASMR world tour

By IQ on 06 Jan 2022

Taipei Arena

Taipei Arena


image © Flickr/Pedro Angelini

Taiwanese star A-Mei has shifted 130,000 tickets in under ten minutes for her multi-date concert series at Taipei Arena.

The Mandopop star will perform 12 nights at the capital’s arena between 1–16 April, as part of her upcoming ASMR world tour.

Tickets for the Taiwain dates were available via ticketing marketplace tixCraft and A-Mei’s record label, EMI Records, said that around 320,000 fans were on the site after the tickets were released.

There have been reports that some fans are upset by a ticketing policy that requires attendees at the concert to provide their name and ID number before they will be admitted to the Taipei Arena.

EMI Records, said that around 320,000 fans were on the ticketing site after the tickets were released

This led to roughly 800 refund requests from fans that had submitted the incorrect information.

According to reports, the organiser then reversed its decision, allowing those that had input the wrong information to enter the concert. Some say the move could enable ticket scalpers.

The concerts will mark A-Mei’s return to the venue for the first time since 2015 when residents in the area complained of noise pollution during concerts for the Utopia World Tour.

As a result, the management of Taipei Arena introduced a regulation that imposes a fine of NT$100,000 (US$3,617) per song and possible cancellation of the performance if a concert’s decibel level rises above 63. The regulation became popularly known as the “A-Mei Clause.”

 

