StubHub may go public with $13bn valuation

The company has reportedly filed paperwork and could pursue a direct listing as soon as this year

By IQ on 17 Jan 2022

Eric Baker, founder of both Viagogo and StubHub

Eric Baker, founder of both Viagogo and StubHub


StubHub Holdings, which operates ticket resale platforms StubHub and Viagogo, is considering going public via a direct listing.

The company has reportedly filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchanges Commission and could pursue a direct listing as soon as this year, according to Bloomberg.

A transaction may value StubHub at more than US$13 billion, and the firm is said to be working with advisers including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc on the potential listing.

The firm is said to be working with advisers including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc

In a direct listing, companies don’t issue new shares as in a traditional IPO, and its investors don’t have to wait for a lockup period to sell stock.

In September last year, Switzerland-headquartered Viagogo got the green light from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to complete its takeover of StubHub.

The deal was approved after it was agreed that StubHub would sell its business outside of North America – including the UK – to investment firm Digital Fuel Capital LLC for an undisclosed sum.

Viagogo originally agreed the purchase of eBay’s ticketing division StubHub for $4.05bn in cash in February 2020.

 

