Sónar Lisboa unveils debut line-up

Sónar Festival has unveiled the line-up for its inaugural Portuguese edition in Lisbon.

Sónar Lisboa 2022 will be held between 8–10 April at Pavilhão Carlos Lopes, the Coliseu dos Recreios and the Centro de Congressos de Lisboa, featuring artists including Arca, Bicep, DJ Shadow, Partiboi69, Overmono, Dixon, Richie Hawtin, The Blaze, Charlotte de Witte, Nina Kraviz, Floating Points, India Jordan, Honey Dijon, Héctor Oaks, Nicola Cruz and Thundercat.

Meanwhile, the Hub Criativo do Beato will host the Sónar+D programme, which will be announced next month.

Sónar Lisboa is organised by Pixel Harmony and is supported by Turismo de Portugal, Câmara Municipal de Lisboa and Turismo de Lisboa. A two-day pass costs €110, or €175 for VIP tickets.

Since being founded 1994, Sónar has hosted more than 100 festivals worldwide, with 76 editions taking place in 34 cities in more than 20 countries. As with its global counterparts, Sónar Lisboa will be split into Sónar by Day and Sónar by Night programming.Sónar Lisboa 2022 is organized by Pixel Harmony, which brings together the partners Made of You

(Gustavo Pereira, Paulo Amaral, Raul Duro), João Wengorovius Meneses, Patricia Craveiro Lopes, Gonçalo

Félix da Costa and Kiss. Sónar Lisboa 2022 is supported by Turismo de Portugal, Câmara Municipal de

Lisboa and Turismo de Lisboa.

The brand’s marquee festival Sónar Barcelona will return from 16-18 June

The iconic brand’s marquee festival Sónar Barcelona, which is majority-owned by Superstruct parent Providence Equity Partners, was called off last year but will return from 16-18 June. Sónar will present festivals in Istanbul from 18-19 March. It has also confirmed two new in-person festivals for Barcelona in autumn 2021, the AI and Music Festival and SónarCCCB.

Portugal reopened nightclubs and bars in mid-January and is one of the few European markets to be effectively open for live music at present.

Covid passports certifying full inoculation, recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test result are still mandatory to access events, restaurants, gyms and other leisure and hospitality businesses. Masks are still required for indoor spaces.

