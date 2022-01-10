Scotland gains new festival Otherlands Music & Arts

Comfort festival, centred on the idea of relaxation, will take place across two days this September with a slate of Italian and international acts
Organised by Edinburgh-based promoter Fly, the boutique camping festival will boast "some of the biggest names in live and electronic music"
Scotland is set to gain a new three-day boutique camping festival boasting “some of the biggest names in live and electronic music”.
Otherlands Music & Arts will debut between 19–21 August at Scone Palace, a heritage site located in Perth.
The palace has hosted events such as Solas Festival and ’80s-themed weekender Rewind Scotland – part of a franchise owned by Live Nation’s LN-Gaiety Holdings and SJM Concerts.
Described as a “celebration of culture”, Otherlands will include six stages spread across the historic site. There will also be talks with industry leaders, “forward-thinking art” and boutique glamping on offer.
The festival was created by the founders of Edinburgh-based events team Fly which is behind bi-annual dance festival Fly Open Air.
Fly are due to release more information on the line-up and tickets for Otherlands later in the month.
