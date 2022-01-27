Sage bags naming rights for ASM’s Gateshead arena

Opening in 2024, the 12,500-capacity venue will form the centrepiece of a £260 million regeneration scheme

ASM Global has unveiled tech giant Sage as the naming partner for its Newcastle Gateshead Quays arena and conference centre development in the UK.

Opening in 2024, the 12,500-capacity arena is the centrepiece of a £260 million regeneration scheme which will include a conference and exhibition centre, restaurants, a hotel and large areas of ‘outdoor realm’ and performance space on the same site.

The development will be the North East’s largest business and entertainment district, welcoming more than one million visitors annually and providing an estimated £70m annual boost for the local economy, as well as creating 2,000 jobs.

“This ambitious and transformational development will create a genuinely unique events campus with an iconic waterfront location, so it is fantastic to be teaming up with an equally iconic North East brand in the form of Sage,” says Tom Lynch, SVP, Europe for ASM Global.

“ASM Global has enjoyed over 25 years of success in the North East and we look forward to joining forces with Sage to take live entertainment, conventions and exhibitions to new heights, and cement the region’s reputation as a sought-after business, leisure and cultural destination.”

“We had a vision to welcome a partner that not only has a strong affiliation with the region, but one that shares our values in sustainability and commitment to the local community”

Billed as a “community-focused international venue”, The Sage will sit between the BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art and the international music centre, Sage Gateshead. ASM Global also operates the 11,000-capacity Utilita Arena in Newcastle, Gateshead’s twin city, where Sage Group is headquartered.

“For this new entertainment and business district in the North East, we had a vision to welcome a partner that not only has a strong affiliation with the region, but one that shares our values in sustainability and commitment to the local community,” says Paul Samuels, EVP of AEG Global Partnerships.

“The Sage has a vision that will provide new opportunities to their customers and also support businesses in the region so we are really proud to be working together with Sage on such an exciting development. As AEG Global Partnerships, we ensure we target the right brands for the right opportunities and we couldn’t have a more perfect fit with Sage.”

ASM Global’s UK portfolio also includes the AO Arena in Manchester, the First Direct Arena in Leeds and The SSE Arena, Wembley.

