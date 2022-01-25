Portugal to host Rolling Loud’s European debut

Headlined by J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and Future, the hip-hop festival will grace Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimão, from 6-8 July

US hip-hop festival Rolling Loud will finally make its European debut when it lands in Portugal this summer.

Headlined by J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and Future, the Live Nation-backed event will take place from 6-8 July on Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimão, in the Algarve.

Other artists on the bill include AJ Tracey, Central Cee, D-Block Europe, Skepta, Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, Jack Harlow and Lil Baby. Tickets go on sale on Friday (28 January). Acts will appear across two stages.

Rolling Loud has previously expanded from its flagship Miami festival to launch in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York, as well as Sydney, Australia

Rolling Loud Portugal was originally set for the summer of 2020, before being called off due to the pandemic. Founded in 2015 by Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, the brand has previously expanded from its flagship Miami festival to launch in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York, as well as Sydney, Australia. A proposed Hong Kong spin-off was cancelled in 2019.

Organisers introduced an 18+ age policy for its 2021 California leg in an apparent response to the Astroworld tragedy. Kid Cudi, J. Cole and Future headlined the 55,000-capacity festival at Nos Event Center, San Benardino, from 10-12 December last year.

