NL gains new rock festival Headbangers Parade

Architects, Ghøstkid, Tesseract and Stake have already been confirmed for the one-dayer, set to take place this spring in Eindhoven

The Netherlands is set to gain a brand new one-day rock and metal festival, Headbangers Parade.

The inaugural edition is slated to take place at Klokgebouw (cap. 9,000) in Eindhoven, south Netherlands, on 21 May with ten blockbuster acts from the genres.

Architects, Ghøstkid, Tesseract and Stake have already been confirmed, with more names to be announced in the coming months.

According to the organisation, Headbangers Parade – a nod to the ‘Headbangers Ball‘ programme which aired on MTV in the 1990s – offers “a contemporary program, with room for new sounds, but also for established names”.

The festival’s name is a nod to the ‘Headbangers Ball‘ programme which aired on MTV in the 1990s

Dutch promoter Mojo, rock festival franchise Impericon and Ticketmaster are listed among the supporters on the festival’s website.

The festival is launching a membership – which is free for the first year – and will include discounts on Headbangers Parade events, tickets for other festivals, merchandise and more.

Membership tickets cost €59.00 each but are limited to two per customer. Regular tickets for Headbangers Parade cost €64.00 each and are limited to 10 per customer.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.