news

Live Nation unveils new ’emo nostalgia’ festival

When We Were Young will take place this autumn in Las Vegas with headliners Paramore and My Chemical Romance

By IQ on 19 Jan 2022

Paramore will headline When We Were Young

Paramore will headline When We Were Young


image © Wikimedia/Ralph PH

Live Nation is taking fans back to the ‘golden age of emo’ with a new festival, When We Were Young.

Paramore and My Chemical Romance (MCR) are set to headline the festival, billed for Saturday 22 October in Las Vegas.

The date comes amid MCR’s hotly-anticipated reunion tour, which sold out upon its announcement in early 2020.

Meanwhile, When We Were Young is currently Paramore’s only announced date and comes shortly after the band announced their long-anticipated return to the studio.

The festival is slated to take place at Las Vegas Festival Grounds – a 37-acre open-air concert venue that reportedly can accommodate up to 80,000 fans.

More than 60 bands are set to play across three stages in 12 hours

Located on the Vegas Strip, the grounds has previously hosted ACM Party for a Cause Festival, iHeartRadio Music Festival and the 2015 Rock in Rio USA as well as a number of major festivals and conventions.

Jimmy Eat World, Avril Lavigne, Car Seat Headrest, The All American Rejects, Taking Back Sunday and Alkaline Trio are also set to perform at When We Were Young.

More than 60 bands are set to play across three stages in 12 hours and general admission tickets start at US$224.99.

 

