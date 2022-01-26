fbpx

news

Kilimanjaro Live to launch new UK festival

Neck of the Woods will take place in Norwich this May with indie and alternative acts such as The Kooks, DMN's and Sea Girls

By IQ on 26 Jan 2022

The Kooks will headline Neck of the Woods festival

image © Mada Oslo Photography/Goldstar AS

UK promoter Kilimanjaro Live is to launch a new “indie and alternative sounds” festival called Neck of the Woods.

The one-day event will take place at Earlham Park in Norwich on Sunday 29 May with up to 14,000 fans.

The Kooks are set to headline the festival, marking the 15th anniversary of their iconic debut studio album ‘Inside In/Inside Out’.

The Kooks are set to headline the festival, marking the 15th anniversary of their iconic debut studio album

DMN’s, Sea Girls, Dodie, Lottery Winners, Yonaka, Kawala, Crawlers and Stone are also slated to perform across three stages, with more acts to be announced in “due course”. Tickets for Neck of the Woods will be available from 28 January.

Kilimanjaro’s stable of outdoor events includes Kew the Music at Kew Royal Botanic Gardens and Live at Chelsea – both of which are in London – as well as Belladrum Festival in the highlands of Scotland.

Alongside Neck of the Woods, Earlham Park, located next to the University of East Anglia, is also due to host Let’s Rock Festival and concerts from Craig David and Simply Red this year.

 

