ILMC changes dates and venue for 2022 conference

This year’s edition of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) has been pushed back, in light of the rising number of Omicron cases and various restrictions across the world.

ILMC 34 will now take place from 26–29 April 2022, and the conference will return to its longstanding home, the Royal Garden Hotel in London, which will be reopening in early April following an extensive refurbishment.

This year’s Arthur Awards, which take place as part of ILMC’s ‘Great Indoors’ Gala Dinner, will move to Thursday 28 April. Hosted by CAA’s Emma Banks, the live music industry’s Oscar-equivalents remain at the Sheraton Park Lane Hotel.

Attracting 1,200 of the world’s top live music professionals from over 40 countries, ILMC is unparalleled in its international scope and appeal, making it particularly important that proper precautions are taken during this pandemic.

ILMC head Greg Parmley says: “We’re clearly still living in unusual times, but by delaying ILMC slightly, we can ensure that the world’s top live music and entertainment professionals are able to unite in person, and that this year’s edition of the conference is as packed and productive as ever.”

This year’s supporters, sponsors and key partners are fully behind the move.

John Reid, president, Live Nation EMEA, says: “Live Nation are proud to sponsor ILMC and we look forward to seeing everyone on the conference’s new 2022 dates in late April.”

Detlef Kornett, executive board member, CMO and international business affairs at DEAG, added: “This move at this time is the right one, and will ensure this year’s ILMC is a fantastic edition. All at DEAG are looking forward to seeing everyone in-person in late April.”

Andrew Parsons, MD at Ticketmaster UK, commented: “As a long-standing partner of ILMC, we are really looking forward to the industry getting back together in person at the end of April.”

With ILMC’s date change, 2022 will see the Green Events & Innovations conference take place within the main conference programme on Friday 29 April, and the ILMC Production Meeting (IPM) taking place on Tuesday 26 April. IPM is expanding its programming in 2022 to include a day-long tranche of sessions by the Event Safety & Security Summit (E3S).

The International Live Music Conference has been the foremost meeting place for live music professionals worldwide for over 30 years. In addition to its main conference, ILMC also produces the ILMC Production Meeting (IPM), the Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI), Futures Forum, The Event Safety & Security Summit (E3S) and the International Festival Forum (IFF).

Full information about the conference including schedule, events and partners is at 34.ilmc.com.

