Eurovision Sweden is go, US spin-off postponed

Melodifestivalen 2022 will go ahead with capacity restrictions, but launch of Eurovision's American Song Contest has been put back to March

The first round of Sweden’s Melodifestivalen 2022 will go ahead with capacity restrictions at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena from 4-5 February, Live Nation has confirmed.

The annual competition, which determines the country’s entry for May’s Eurovision Song Contest, toured across Sweden prior to the pandemic but live shows were held without an audience in 2021.

Live events in the country are currently subject to a capacity limit of 500 people (or 500 per section if the organiser divides the room so that people from different sections do not come into contact with each other).

Live Nation, which stages Melodifestivalen with All Things Live, say the shows will be held in front of an audience “in accordance with restrictions and recommendations at a given time”.

“We follow the development closely and as the situation can change quickly, we now choose to focus on the first part of the competition, says project manager Peter Uksila of Live Nation.

“The [first round] will be held in front of an audience, but it will be a tailor-made and customised solution with the permitted number of 500 people [per] section,” says an email from the promoter, as reported by SVT.

The Melodifestivalen final stages are scheduled for Stockholm’s Friends Arena for 11-12.

“At the moment the event remains as planned,” adds the statement. “If it changes we will inform about it ”

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held at PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy on 14 May following Maneskin’s triumph in last year’s competition.

It has also been announced that Eurovision’s American Song Contest has been postponed. Originally due to start in February, the event will now premiere with a two-hour TV special on 21 March.

Produced by Propagate in association with Universal Studio Group’s Universal Television Alternative Studio, the contest will feature “original musical performances representing all 50 states, five US territories and the nation’s capital”.

“An incredible solo artist, duo or a band will represent each location and perform a new original song, that celebrates the different styles and genres found across America,” says a press release.

The live competition consists of three qualifying rounds, followed by the semi-finals and the final, to be broadcast on 9 May.

