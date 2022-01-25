More European markets rollback restrictions

The Netherlands, Norway and Northern Ireland have announced the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions that were introduced in December

The Dutch government is to announce the reopening of the cultural sector, under certain conditions.

As of tomorrow (26 January), booked events are permitted to resume with a maximum of 1,250 visitors indoors and a maximum of one-third of the capacity in outdoor spaces.

However, access to music venues and cinemas will be restricted to those who have been vaccinated (geimpft), have recovered from Covid (gensesen) or have been tested against Covid (getestet) – otherwise known as the 3G model.

Attendees must also wear a face mask when walking around. Venues and events must adhere to a 22:00 curfew.

Music venues have been closed and events banned since a lockdown was imposed on 19 December.

Nightclubs must remain closed and festivals and unplaced events will continue to be prohibited.

Elsewhere, the Norwegian government has rolled back restrictions and increased capacity limits for events.

As of last Friday (21 January), there can be up to 1,500 people at indoor events with fixed seats. Where there are more than 200 people present, events can have a maximum of 50% capacity, divided into cohorts of up to 200 people. There must always be at least two metres distance between the cohorts.

For outdoor events with fixed seats, there can be up to 3,000 people. Where there are more than 500 people present, events can have a maximum of 50% capacity, divided into socially distanced cohorts of up to 500 people.

The government will review the measures at the beginning of February.

Northern Ireland has also announced a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions that were introduced in December due to the Omicron variant.

Proof of Covid status will no longer be legally required for entry to bars, restaurants or cinemas from 12:00 GMT tomorrow (26 January).

Also from tomorrow, indoor standing events will be permitted again and nightclubs, which were forced to close on 26 December, will be allowed to reopen.

Covid passports will remain in use for access to nightclubs, as well as for indoor unseated and partially-seated events with 500 or more people in attendance.

