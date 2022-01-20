Emporium Presents expands with key hires, new location

The Live Nation-owned promoter has announced three senior appointments, as well as a relocation to Nashville, Tennessee

Emporium Presents, a joint venture with Live Nation, is expanding its US team with a string of hires and a new location.

The new appointments include Kelsey Danca as director of marketing, Megan Unruh as director of ticketing and Jordan Powell as director of production.

In addition, co-founder Jason Zink has relocated to Nashville, TN and is based out of Live Nation’s Nashville offices along with Danca, Unruh, and Powell. Co-founder Dan Steinberg will remain at Emporium’s headquarters located in Washington.

“We are thrilled about adding these new key players to our team and the expertise that they each bring to Emporium Presents,” says Steinberg. “We are all passionate about the events that we do and Danca, Unruh and Powell are no exception to that. We look forward to all of the growth to come from having them on board.”

Zink added: “I am excited to have moved back to Nashville as Music City is a great place to be based. We have always worked with artists, agents, and managers that are based in Nashville and this move will only strengthen those relationships and the foothold we have.”

Danca previously worked at AEG Presents in West Palm Beach, FL, Hubbard Broadcasting, RadioFX and The Chicago Theatre, and brings over 10 years of experience in marketing to the growing promoter team.

Unruh joins the team from Red Mountain Entertainment, and previously worked at C3 Presents, H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX, and Nascar.

Powell has worked as a tour and artist manager for 23 years with several artists including Sugarland, Ben Rector, Jewel, Indigo Girls, Jennifer Nettles, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Brandy Clark, Tony Joe White and more. Powell will take over leading all production for Emporium Presents.

Founded in 2015, Emporium Presents has promoted acts including Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Jason Mraz, The Scorpions, and The Trailer Park Boys.

The company promotes over 400 shows annually across a variety of entertainment offerings including concerts, stand-up comedy, and performances by celebrated TV personalities, and has offices in Washington and Nashville.

