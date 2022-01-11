Earth Agency and Evolution Artists join forces

London-based Earth Agency has also announced a raft of hires from UTA, Primary, Stepping Tiger and BLip

Evolution Artists, a UK-based international agency for DJs and MCs, is joining forces with London-based Earth Agency.

Under the partnership, Evolution founders Clive Mill and James Smith will bring their roster of revered drum & bass acts – live and DJ – to Earth.

2Shy, Emperor, DJinn, Fabio & Grooverider, Jubei, Monty, Annix, Hadley, Foreign Concept, Simula and Skantia are among the artists represented by Mill and Smith.

The pair are the latest agents to join Earth following a raft of recent hires including Sam Gill and Angie Rance from UTA, Serena Parsons from Primary, Ben Haslett and Alba Martin from Stepping Tiger and Jan Bouwhuis from BLip.

“We are all really happy to welcome these wonderful agents to our team at Earth,” reads a statement from Earth.

“They each bring real specialist knowledge and experience, and all share the same independent ethos and values that we created Earth Agency to support and be a home for.”

Earth Agency was founded in 2014.

