fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

CAA to relocate HQ to larger offices

The agency will move across the street from its current offices in Century City to a new 37-story, state-of-the-art commercial tower

By IQ on 25 Jan 2022

CAA's current offices

CAA's current offices


CAA has announced that it will relocate to a new larger space in 2026 to accommodate the company’s “tremendous growth”.

The agency will move across from its current offices on Avenue of the Stars in Century City, Los Angeles, which it has called home since 2007.

Its new home will be JMB Realty’s 37-story, state-of the-art commercial tower on Constellation Boulevard, which is yet to be built.

The upcoming expansion comes a few months after CAA announced its acquisition of ICM Partners, targeted to close in the second quarter of this year.

At that time, CAA chairman Richard Lovett told The Hollywood Reporter that, when combined, the companies “are all going to be in one location together as soon as time allows for that to be.”

“Today’s news underscores the energy and momentum of CAA and the tremendous growth we’re experiencing”

ICM’s headquarters since 2016 is around the corner at 10250 Constellation Boulevard.

“[This] news underscores the energy and momentum of CAA and the tremendous growth we’re experiencing across our businesses,” said CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett in a statement.

“We’re designing a home for the future here in Los Angeles that captures the imagination, inspiration and creativity that’s fundamental to the work we do, and that continues to drive our success for clients. We’re guided by our focus on personal connection, a deeply rooted culture of collaboration, and a desire to create the most welcoming and exciting environment for our employees, clients and the creative community.”

CAA’s future home features two acres of gardens and courtyards and is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification – the highest rating from the US Green Building Council. CAA will have its own entrance, lobby and parking areas.

In addition, CAA employees will have easy access to the upcoming Constellation/Century City Metro station.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • CAA's current offices
    CAA promotes three trainees to agent

    Anthony Brown becomes an agent in CAA’s touring division, with Jesse Heussner and Erika Ruiz being promoted within the sports division

  • CAA to perform employee equity buyback instead of IPO
    CAA to perform $393m employee share buyback

    Creative Artists Agency is believed to be raising money to buy equity back from employees, in a move that would bring similar benefits to an IPO

  • The Weeknd's Wave show was the company's highest-profile project to date
    CAA ups nine music employees to agent/executive

    Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced a raft of promotions within its music touring division. Los Angeles-based Zack Borson, Alex Douma, Omar Garcia and Brad Pophal, Nashville-based Kaitlyn Bruce, Kara Enos and Ariel Happe, New York-based Brian Greenwood and London-based Jamie Shaughnessy have been elevated to the ranks of agent/executive. The…

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|24 Jan 2022

Top agents call for action on diversity

feature|21 Jan 2022

Working on the chain gang

news|24 Jan 2022

Nearly half of international gigs cancelled in Q1

news|21 Jan 2022

France to rollback restrictions on live music

news|21 Jan 2022

Adele postpones Vegas residency, 24 hours out

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter