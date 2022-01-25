CAA to relocate HQ to larger offices

The agency will move across the street from its current offices in Century City to a new 37-story, state-of-the-art commercial tower

CAA has announced that it will relocate to a new larger space in 2026 to accommodate the company’s “tremendous growth”.

The agency will move across from its current offices on Avenue of the Stars in Century City, Los Angeles, which it has called home since 2007.

Its new home will be JMB Realty’s 37-story, state-of the-art commercial tower on Constellation Boulevard, which is yet to be built.

The upcoming expansion comes a few months after CAA announced its acquisition of ICM Partners, targeted to close in the second quarter of this year.

At that time, CAA chairman Richard Lovett told The Hollywood Reporter that, when combined, the companies “are all going to be in one location together as soon as time allows for that to be.”

“Today’s news underscores the energy and momentum of CAA and the tremendous growth we’re experiencing”

ICM’s headquarters since 2016 is around the corner at 10250 Constellation Boulevard.

“[This] news underscores the energy and momentum of CAA and the tremendous growth we’re experiencing across our businesses,” said CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett in a statement.

“We’re designing a home for the future here in Los Angeles that captures the imagination, inspiration and creativity that’s fundamental to the work we do, and that continues to drive our success for clients. We’re guided by our focus on personal connection, a deeply rooted culture of collaboration, and a desire to create the most welcoming and exciting environment for our employees, clients and the creative community.”

CAA’s future home features two acres of gardens and courtyards and is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification – the highest rating from the US Green Building Council. CAA will have its own entrance, lobby and parking areas.

In addition, CAA employees will have easy access to the upcoming Constellation/Century City Metro station.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.