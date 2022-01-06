ASM Global names Jessica Ragsdale VP of DEI

Ragsdale joins ASM from Microsoft where she worked for eight years, most recently as a key member of the global diversity and inclusion team

ASM Global has tapped Jessica Ragsdale for the role of vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Ragsdale joins ASM from Microsoft where she worked for eight years, most recently as a key member of the company’s global diversity and inclusion team.

Ragsdale’s focus will be on providing “strategic leadership in the areas of diversity, inclusion and equity by implementing programs to support ASM Global’s goals and monitoring progress to meet those goals,” according to a release.

“We are honoured to have Jessica join us to serve as our new vice president of DEI, which remains an important part of business today and into the future,” says Roy Benison, ASM global president and CEO.

“My goal here will be to drive purposeful impact that our team members can feel within all levels of the organisation”

“Jessica’s experience and dedication to this important aspect of our business fits perfectly with our community and employment goals embodied in our ASM Acts platform.”

Ragsdale added: “As many of us know, DEI is a journey, and this is an adventure I am thrilled to be a part of. My goal here will be to drive purposeful impact that our team members can feel within all levels of the organisation, ensuring that we reflect and support the communities we serve.”

Ragsdale’s appointment follows a recent announcement that ASM Global is launching the ASM Global Acts Foundation to support philanthropic and community-based endeavours guided by its sustainability and diversity pillars.

The hire also follows a number of new appointments within ASM including Chris Bray (EVP of European operations), Jason Oberlander (chief commercial officer) and Nate Whitman (chief strategy officer).

