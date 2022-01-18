ASM Global acquires AV tech specialist AJP

AJP will help inform the venue giant's strategic decisions on major investments into technology and integration solutions

ASM Global has acquired a controlling interest in AV technology specialist Anthony James Partners (AJP).

AJP’s experience and knowledge of the industry will be used to help inform ASM’s strategic decisions on major investments into complex technology and integration solutions.

The partnership will bolster the venue giant’s technological capabilities through the strategic deployment of digital signage networks; LED displays; broadcast production facilities; audio and sports/entertainment lighting; along with “core integration and infrastructure requirements” for ASM arenas, stadiums and convention centres.

“Demand for cutting-edge technology solutions for our vast network of facilities has been steadily increasing,” says Ron Bension, ASM Global president and CEO. “AJP and their excellent leadership team are best in class. A trusted resource, they provide unique services and employ a proven process that will protect the best interests of our clients. Our partnership with AJP further solidifies our position as the premier provider in live-entertainment services, content and technology.”

“ASM’s leadership and management expertise will support new opportunities for AJP to expand our value offering and services across a global footprint”

AJP recently participated in an $8 million (€7m) facility upgrade project for the ASM-managed KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and AV design for El Distrito in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“ASM and AJP have been great working partners for many years, and we’re honoured to be part of the ASM Global family,” says Michael Rowe, AJP CEO and a founding partner. “ASM’s leadership and management expertise will support new opportunities for AJP to expand our value offering and services across a global footprint.”

“Technology is evolving at an exponential rate,” adds Frank Moraski, AJP COO and a founding partner. “Together, ASM and AJP have the unique opportunity to fundamentally change the way technology-based projects are being imagined and implemented. We’re excited to get to work.”

AJP provides technical and design management services for venues such as Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona and Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

