AEG sued over injury at California reggae festival

A man is suing AEG Presents in the US after allegedly being injured when he tripped on a cable at a reggae festival.

The claimant, Timothy Donnelly has accused Anschutz Entertainment Group and its AEG Presents and Goldenvoice subsidiaries of negligence and premises liability in relation to the alleged incident at the promoter’s One Love Cali Reggae Fest on 9 February 2020.

The Long Beach Post reports that Donnelly, who attended the event in Long Beach, California, for business reasons, is seeking unspecified damages for “physical and mental injuries” caused by tripping on black-taped cable.

The lawsuit states that part of the tape had raised, creating a “dangerous trap”

The lawsuit, filed with Los Angeles Superior Court, states that part of the tape had raised, creating “a dangerous trap to catch a pedestrian’s shoe or toe and cause that person to trip and fall”. It adds the tape was hard to see due to being stretched across a walkway of the same colour. Donnelly’s alleged injuries are depicted in a photo included in the suit.

AEG is yet to respond publicly to the claim.

The fifth annual One Love Cali Reggae Fest is a three day festival took place in Queen Mary Park from February 7-9 2020. Acts on the bill included Damian Marley, Lee “Scratch” Perry, The Wailers, Dirty Heads, Pato Banton, Sublime with Rome and Atmosphere.

