AEG earns perfect score in corporate equality index

The live entertainment giant got top marks on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 20th annual scorecard on LGBTQ+ workplace equality

AEG has earned 100% on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the 20th annual scorecard on LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The CEI, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, evaluates US companies on criteria including non-discrimination policies, equitable employee benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

AEG’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100% ranking, along with 840 other major US businesses, and the designation as one of the Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

Jae Pi’ilani Requiro, VP of diversity, equity and inclusion at AEG, says: “At AEG, we are committed to fostering an inclusive culture throughout our global portfolio and believe that diversity, equity and inclusion in our workforce is paramount to our success.

“At AEG, diversity, equity and inclusion in our workforce is paramount to our success”

“I also want to acknowledge the great work of our Pride Employee Network Groups in the United States and Europe, whose unwavering commitment and passion continue to amplify AEG’s corporate initiatives to build a culture of belonging for our employees, fans and partners.”

Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior VP of programmes, research and training, added: “When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically.

“We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.